The Apuan Alps overlook the coast of Tuscany with majestic, white slopes. The white Calacatta marble style creates the illusion of snow-covered peaks throughout the year.

It’s little wonder that this marble has been prized by craftsmen and artists for centuries. The great Michelangelo created his masterpieces from Calacatta marble. Now the Apuano Oro collection lets you fill your space with this timeless beauty. The white background streaked with gray and gold veins is beautifully reminiscent of the renowned Apuano Oro marble.

Let the array of sizes and mosaics be your muse, as you create your own masterpiece in natural or polished marble.

