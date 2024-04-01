The Norian Collection, part of Portobello America’s fall collection that was debuted this past fall, is comprised of glazed porcelain in four neutral colors, matte or polished finishes and comes in field sizes 12x24 and 24x48. Also available in stripe, mosaic and triangle pieces, Norian mosaics may be used in conjunction with other PBA Collections. Evoking the inherent beauty and timelessness of limestone, its fluid lines create tactile-textured surfaces reminiscent of ancient limestone... blending yesterday’s designs with today’s. From classic to contemporary, the Norian Collection is a versatile addition to all types of interior environments.

To learn more, visit www.portobelloamerica.com.