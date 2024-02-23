The NASH collection features matte glass mosaics in four shapes (Brentwood, Midtown, Broadway and Sobro); eight colors (White, Sand, Silver, Ash, Amber, Cyan, Indigo and Black). Inspired by the harmonious fusion of Nashville's music, and its architectural legacy, Nash beautifully partners with all PBA field tile collections to create monochrome to bold and vibrant contrasts. These glass mosaics effortlessly combine to create a harmonious flow in interior spaces for both residential and commercial projects.

Portobello America's new Baxter, TN, factory offers the most advanced manufacturing equipment and processes found in any facility of its kind. The Company’s main goal is to be 100% client-focused. This includes being a leader in product design which this 2023 Fall Collection clearly declares.

To learn more, visit www.portobelloamerica.com.