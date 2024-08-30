NEW YORK, NY -- Ari Wallach, futurist, author and founder of Longpath Labs, will take the Greenbuild stage on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Wallach is a futurist who has worked with leading global organizations for over 20 years, helping them envision and create better tomorrows.

He is the founder of Longpath Labs, an initiative focused on bringing long-term thinking and coordinated behavior to the individual, organizational and societal realms to ensure humanity flourishes on an ecologically thriving planet Earth for centuries to come. Additionally, he is the creator and host of the PBS six-part docuseries “A Brief History of the Future” and the author of Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs. His TED talk on Longpath has been viewed over 2.7 million times and translated into 21 languages.

Visit the Greenbuild website for more information.