CHICAGO, IL -- Chicago Build is set for its biggest edition yet with 300+ exhibitors, 400+ high-level speakers across 13 conference stages, AIA CES Workshops, networking parties, DJs, live music and
entertainment, attracting over 30,000 leading contractors, architects, developers, government, civil engineers, housebuilders and construction professionals.
This is the ultimate platform to establish thousands of new business connections over the two days. Hear from the Midwest’s leading experts across 13 conference stages, including Future of Construction, Sustainability, Digital Construction, Architecture and Design, Real Estate, Diversity & Inclusion and more. All workshops are AIA accredited.
Key Speakers include:
- Tomislav Žigo, CTO and vice president - Clayco
- Grace Kuklinski Rappe, managing principal / vice president - HDR
- Mark Stern, managing director, JLL Capital Markets - JLL
- Ross Wimer, senior vice president & Americas architecture lead - AECOM
- Prem Sundharam, chief climate officer - DLR Group
- Joseph Burns, managing principal - Thornton Tomasetti
- Jeff Halper, vice president, procurement - Ryan Companies
- Eric Davis, deputy director - Cook County
- Lisa Chung, design director - Gensler
- Dave Robson, group vice president - Industrial & Buildings - Walbridge
Chicago Build offers a totally unique experience over the two days. Register your free tickets
and gain access to:
- 30,000+ attendees from contractors, architects, realtors, civil engineers, developers, local councils, house builders and construction professionals
- 400+ incredible speakers across 12 conference tracks
- AIA CES approved workshops
- The Festival of Construction with DJs, musicians, live performances, food and drinks tastings, entertainment and more
- Architect’s Hub with project displays of upcoming projects from leading architects
- Exclusive networking parties with key decision-makers
- The USA's largest networking event for Women in Construction and Diversity in Construction
- An inclusive Ambassador Program supporting Women in Construction and Diversity in Construction
- 300+ exhibitors showcasing the latest services, products and innovations
The show will be open from 9:30am to 5:30pm on day one and under 4:30pm on day two. Chicago Build is free to attend. Register today: www.chicagobuildexpo.com