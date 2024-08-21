CHICAGO, IL -- Chicago Build is set for its biggest edition yet with 300+ exhibitors, 400+ high-level speakers across 13 conference stages, AIA CES Workshops, networking parties, DJs, live music and

entertainment, attracting over 30,000 leading contractors, architects, developers, government, civil engineers, housebuilders and construction professionals.

This is the ultimate platform to establish thousands of new business connections over the two days. Hear from the Midwest’s leading experts across 13 conference stages, including Future of Construction, Sustainability, Digital Construction, Architecture and Design, Real Estate, Diversity & Inclusion and more. All workshops are AIA accredited.

Key Speakers include:

Tomislav Žigo, CTO and vice president - Clayco

Grace Kuklinski Rappe, managing principal / vice president - HDR

Mark Stern, managing director, JLL Capital Markets - JLL

Ross Wimer, senior vice president & Americas architecture lead - AECOM

Prem Sundharam, chief climate officer - DLR Group

Joseph Burns, managing principal - Thornton Tomasetti

Jeff Halper, vice president, procurement - Ryan Companies

Eric Davis, deputy director - Cook County

Lisa Chung, design director - Gensler

Dave Robson, group vice president - Industrial & Buildings - Walbridge

Chicago Build offers a totally unique experience over the two days. Register your free tickets

and gain access to:

30,000+ attendees from contractors, architects, realtors, civil engineers, developers, local councils, house builders and construction professionals

400+ incredible speakers across 12 conference tracks

across 12 conference tracks AIA CES approved workshops

The Festival of Construction with DJs, musicians, live performances, food and drinks tastings, entertainment and more

Architect’s Hub with project displays of upcoming projects from leading architects

with project displays of upcoming projects from leading architects Exclusive networking parties with key decision-makers

with key decision-makers The USA's largest networking event for Women in Construction and Diversity in Construction

An inclusive Ambassador Program supporting Women in Construction and Diversity in Construction

300+ exhibitors showcasing the latest services, products and innovations

The show will be open from 9:30am to 5:30pm on day one and under 4:30pm on day two. Chicago Build is free to attend. Register today: www.chicagobuildexpo.com