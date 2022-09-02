Hospitality and lifestyle trade fair Boutique Design New York (BDNY) returns to the Javits Center on November 13-14, 2022. This annual event brings interior designers, architects, purchasing agents, creatives, and hotel and restaurant owners, operators, brands, and developers together with inventive manufacturers for two days of networking and inspiration.

BDNY returns with a wide-ranging conference program showcasing CEU-accredited sessions and timely and thought-provoking panel discussions. Highlights include:

Celebrating New York: New and Notable

BD Trends: Now and Next

HDAC Talks: Navigating Inclusivity: Designing to Promote Community and Equity

Meet the BD18

BD Power Players: Women Leaders in Hospitality Breakfast

Brand Central: The Boutique Mindset

BD|ISHP Owners’ Grill: Meet the Leaders

F+B: Exploring the New Revenue Drivers

Experience-Led Design: Storytelling for that Coveted Je Ne Sais Quoi

BDNY will host the annual Gold Key Awards celebration on Monday, November 14 at Cipriani 42nd Street, where winners in 24 project categories will be revealed.

For more information, visit bdny.com.