NEW YORK, NY -- Boutique Design New York (BDNY), a leading trade fair and conference for boutique hotel design, will host two days of dynamic programming, signature designed spaces, the all-new Dine & Design PopUp and more than 700 of the latest design-focused products in the industry. Scheduled from November 10 to 11, 2024 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, the annual fair offers a productive experience for designers, architects, purchasing agents, hoteliers, owners and developers to view the latest product launches and connect with industry leaders, peers and innovators.

“As one of the leading trade events for hospitality’s boutique design community, we are thrilled to feature creative content that is inspiring and innovative, including the debut of Dine & Design, a new F&B-focused feature, and a robust schedule of talks with industry leaders and up-and-comers,” said Keisha Byrd, vice president and brand director, Hospitality Design Group. “We continue to provide a platform that ignites creativity, starts conversations, highlights the latest trends and showcases leading-edge products.”

For more details about the event and to register, visit: https://bdny.com/.