NEW YORK, NY -- Boutique Design New York (BDNY), the leading trade fair and conference for hospitality’s boutique and lifestyle design community, returns to the Javits Center on November 12 to 13, 2023. This annual, high-energy event connects interior designers, architects, purchasing agents, hoteliers, owners, brands and developers with innovative manufacturers of hospitality interior products for two days of networking, inspiration and exclusive insight into today’s boutique and lifestyle hotel trends. BDNY’s bespoke, curated fair experience features more than 650 exhibitors that focus on a selection of exceptional product solutions for lodging, restaurants, wellness, spas, clubs, marine and senior lifestyle interiors. As the final design trade fair to cap 2023, BDNY provides an opportunity to view the latest product launches, reach new and powerful decision-makers, and earn CEUs before year-end.

“BDNY remains the pinnacle experience for hospitality leaders, designers and the industry at large. Following the tremendous response we received from our exhibitors, attendees and design partners in 2022, we are excited to see what ideas and partnerships come out of the 2023 fair. The hospitality industry—particularly boutique and lifestyle hospitality—continues to flourish as more and more people seek out personalized travel experiences. We are looking forward to continuing to expand our exposure and to deliver smart and targeted programming for the hospitality design community this year,” states Kevin Gaffney, group vice president, Emerald Design Group.

BDNY returns with a wide-ranging conference program showcasing CEU-accredited sessions and timely and thought-provoking discussions with design visionaries, rising stars and thought leaders alike. In addition, the inventive Designed Spaces, imagined by leading hospitality design teams with collaborating exhibitors’ products, comprise gathering areas throughout the fair. Designed Spaces are created by Andaz in collaboration with Host Hotels & Resorts, designed by Otherworld Creative and Within Light Studio; KTGY + SIMEONE DEARY | DESIGN GROUP; Rockwell Group; and SH Hotels & Resorts. Also making a comeback is BDNY Meet, an easy-to-use matchmaking platform for targeted meetings between exhibitors and attendees.

“BDNY is honored to present state-of-the-art product innovation, of-the-moment talks and creative solutions throughout the fair,” says Keisha Byrd, brand leader, BDNY. “This includes four distinct, experience-driven Designed Spaces, each featuring a unique narrative. It’s all about sparking ideas and looking at boutique and lifestyle design through a different lens. Additionally, this year’s education sessions encompass hospitality in-depth and beyond—psychology and neuro-aesthetics, best practices from other sectors, New York innovation—and our speakers range from industry design leaders to brand experience experts. It’s a great mix of deep discussions and pop-up talks across compelling topics.”

Not-to-Miss Programming and Events

BDNY’s robust special events and conference program offer fair-goers exclusive access to insight and education from hospitality design thought leaders. Highlights include:

BDNY Annual Kickoff Party, Saturday, November 11, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom

BD Trends: Tracking Shifts in Boutique and Beyond

BD Brand Central: Evolving Boutique and Lifestyle

HDAC: Breaking Down DEI

BDNY Power Players: Women Leaders in Hospitality Breakfast

Hospitable Thinking: The Secret Weapon Brands in Other Sectors Are Adopting Now

BD|ISHP Boutique Design Owners’ Grill

New in New York: Innovative Ideas and Concepts

BDNY In-Depth: Investment 101

Presented by Boutique Design, the 43rd Annual Gold Key Awards celebration will be held in conjunction with BDNY on Monday, November 13, at Cipriani 42nd Street, where winners in 24 project categories—from eco-conscious hotel and resort to emerging hotel concept—will be revealed. In addition, the Gold Key Awards will present the Judges’ So Cool and the coveted Designer of the Year awards, as well as celebrate the Boutique 18 and BD Up-and-Coming Hotelier honorees.

The 34th Annual Platinum Circle Awards Gala, hosted by Hospitality Design magazine, will take place on Friday, November 10th, at Gotham Hall in New York, feting five hospitality leaders for lifetime achievement: Martin Brudnizki, Martin Brudnizki Design Studio; Ted Carroll, the Carroll Adams Group; Raul Leal, SH Hotels & Resorts; Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Flag Luxury; and Libby Sims Patrick, Sims Patrick Studio. NEWH CEO Shelia Lohmiller will be honored with the Manfred Steinfeld Humanitarian Award.

REGISTRATION DETAILS

Registration for industry professionals currently starts with an advance rate of $325 for a two-day conference pass (until October 28), with full conference and trade fair options available here. For the full agenda and conference lineup, visit www.bdny.com.

SHOW HOURS

Sunday, November 12 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, November 13 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.