HERNDON, VA -- Time is running out! Entries for the 2024 Hardscape North America (HNA) Awards will be accepted until Friday, August 23rd. The popular annual awards program honors outstanding residential and commercial hardscape projects in nineteen categories. Entries feature hardscaping designs for walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor living kitchens and living spaces, driveways, as well as commercial plazas and streets.

Year after year, the HNA Awards showcase the diverse talent and innovation within the hardscape industry. Eligible projects include both residential and commercial projects across various categories including new categories introduced this year.

2024 Award Categories:

Segmental Concrete Pavement

Clay Brick Pavement

Porcelain Paver Pavement

Combination of Hardscape Products

Retaining Walls

Adhered Thin Veneers

Natural Stone Pavement

Outdoor Living Features

Vintage Installation

Award winners will be recognized at the HNA Awards Ceremony in conjunction with the Hardscape North America trade show, October 16th to 18th in Louisville, KY. The Ceremony will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center on October 17th. Winners and honorable mention recipients will be featured on the HNA website and in several industry publications.

To qualify for the 2024 HNA Awards, all entries (excluding the Vintage Installation category) must have been completed between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2024. Each entry is evaluated by a panel of industry experts who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the judging process. Projects are assessed based on design excellence, craftsmanship, construction and compatibility. The entry deadline is Friday, August 23rd at 11:59 PM EST.

The HNA Awards are produced by the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA), sponsored by IQ Power Tools and endorsed by the Brick Industry Association (BIA) and the Natural Stone Institute (NSI).

Learn more at www.hardscapena.com