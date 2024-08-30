Inspired by ancient Moroccan tiles, Zellige Neo blends North African tradition with industrial ceramics. The undulated surface and variation in color tones accentuates the natural imperfections and hand-crafted look of Zellige. Its glossy finish and visible variation creates a blend effect in which the color vibrates strongly. Offered in an array of 10 beautiful shades, these tiles have the power to transform any space. Marazzi added the new 3- x 12-inch size to this existing popular collection in May 2024. Glazed ceramic wall tile. Suitable for wall applications. Proudly Made In The USA.

View more of this collection at www.marazziusa.com.