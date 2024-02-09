Whether you’re looking for a surface that stands up to the demands of daily life or a surface that resists the wear of commercial applications, Viatera is available in array of colors and styles that allow you the freedom to create a space that truly reflects the beauty and wonder of your life.

Natural elegance and majestic charm collide in the breathtaking design of Dolomites. Gold and gray veins naturally flow between the tone-on-tone white base, which gives a subtle sense of depth as if viewing Breccia marble. Expressing coolness and warmth at the same time, this inviting color creates an aesthetic resembling the natural and unique look of marble.

