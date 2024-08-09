NEW YORK, NY -- Schedule one-on-one meetings with LEED experts in the USGBC Workzone during Greenbuild Conference & Expo 2024, set for November 12 to 15, 2024. The USGBC Workzone will be a dedicated meeting place in the Greenbuild Expo Hall where attendees will receive expert guidance from USGBC and GBCI on certifying LEED, TRUE, SITES, PEER, WELL or EDGE projects. Whether credit submittals, building codes or EPDs, there will be professionals on hand who can keep your project on track to meet your deadlines, and it’s included with all pass types.