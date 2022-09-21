SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- GreenBuild, scheduled for November 1 to 3, 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, will offer 17 tours, allowing participants to explore, learn and experience real hands-on learning, as well as earning CEU credits. The tours are open to all pass types, but require an additional fee. To learn more and to register, visit: https://greenbuild.informaconnect.com/2022/registrations/Attendee?_mc=em_GRB22_A_Tours_NV_09-15-22_Opens&_ga=2.55031464.261074598.1663675948-235735663.1661792064