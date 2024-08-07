For those seeking the warmth and authenticity of wood, Spanish tile manufacturer Natucer present the Zermatt collection. A series with a wide variety of tones and designs, making the recreation of wood and its grain pattern more authentic than ever. A rectified porcelain in extra-long format, 25×150, and two different finishes for indoor and outdoor use. The Zermatt collection, available in three natural colors, adds a touch of comfort and elegance to any environment -- from rustic homes to contemporary spaces.



