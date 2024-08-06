OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will hold a technical webinar on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11 a.m. (ET) focused on environmental exposures that create special selection or handling concerns for natural stone. The discussion will cover test methods that can help predict a stone’s performance and explore how stone, anchorage and backup components act as interdependent elements of a system. Additionally, the webinar will also identify symptoms of a variety of exposures in natural stone. For more information and to register, click here.