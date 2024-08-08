Nature has always been a key inspiration in design, and Italian manufacturers are continuing to innovate in graphic printing and finishing techniques to artfully reproduce the nuanced look and feel of natural materials in a hyper-realistic way. Marble and stone varieties feature a worn tactile, highly-variegated surface effect with typical irregularities, depicting ceppo di gre stone, sedimentary rock, cement and slate with an almost crumbling surface appearance. Through-body veining techniques like Fondovalle’s All-Over and ABKStone’s FullVein3D allow graphics and texture to expand to the edge and throughout the thickness of the tile. Additionally, innovations in wood continued to be predominant this year, with manufacturers like Serenissima, Supergres and Cerdisa drawing inspiration from oak, larch, walnut and elm for their new collections. A variety of classic plank and decorative parquet and chevron patterns, suitable for a total room look on floors and walls, feature deep grooves, highly textured surfaces, authentic knots and natural veins to rival the look of the real material.

