LOUISVILLE, KY -- One of Hardscape North America’s (HNA) most unique attractions, the Hardscape House, is the hub of HNA’s outdoor exhibits. In addition to hands-on testing, this outdoor pavilion is the location of two popular show features – the Hardscape Demos where attendees can watch and learn the latest techniques from expert installers and the Installer Championship where teams from across North America race against the clock as they compete for valuable cash and prizes.

Just steps away from the huge indoor exhibit hall, Hardscape House is open all three days of the trade show, scheduled for October 16 to 18, 2024 at the Kentucky Exposition Center

The Hardscape House exhibits, combined with Equip Exposition’s Outdoor Demo Yard, provide 30 acres of outdoor space where attendees can get behind the controls, test equipment and compare brands before making purchasing decisions.

Patrick Murray and Kenneth Deemer, along with their team from Pittsburgh, PA-based Local Roots Landscaping, will lead six demos on the newest installation techniques and best practices for companies that want to be on the leading edge. An $85 registration upgrade includes all six sessions, or attendees can purchase a VIP Pass to attend the six demos as well as 15 education sessions, two workshops and a free industry session on lighting. Details are available at HardscapeNA.com/education-demos.

With cash and equipment prizes totaling nearly $30,000, the competition is tough in the HNA Installer Championship. Teams move swiftly and precisely to level the surface, measure and cut pavers, then piece them together to create intricate designs while judges watch and assess their understanding of industry best practices and guidelines.

Defending champions – Pavers by Porter from Reno, NV, along with 11 other sponsored teams, are expected to compete in the preliminary rounds on Thursday, October 17th. The slate will be narrowed to four teams for Friday’s championship round before the 2024 HNA Installer Champion is crowned.

All attendees have access to the Hardscape House to watch the competition.

Standard registration for the tradeshow is available for $30* at HardscapeNA.com. (Fees increase after Thursday, September 5th).

*Registration for non-exhibiting vendors is $450.