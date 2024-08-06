In early July, the proposed legislation introduced by Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (D-San Fernando Valley) to the California state legislature was withdrawn. This legislation would have required all stone fabricators to obtain a license, while also placing restrictions on the sale of slab material only to licensed fabricators and/or to customers with a verified licensed fabricator involved in the project. Components of the legislation would have also outlawed the use of dry cutting methods. In short, the legislation aimed to control the supply chain to the point that only fabrication shops that demonstrated employee training and compliance with Cal/OSHA regulations could obtain slab material.

While the bill had passed the California lower house, it faced opposition in the state senate because it lacked a clear plan for which state agency would administer and enforce the licensure. The bill also did not fully account for implementation/enforcement costs, which became problematic given California’s budget deficit.

Multiple industry leaders, including the Natural Stone Institute (NSI), participated in discussions with the bill’s author. It was hoped that NSI’s Silica & Slab Safety Certificate would be utilized as the framework for the training element of the licensure program.

“Given the complexity of the California supply chain, with slab sales being made to a variety of outlets (including homeowners, designers, general contractors and stone companies), many stakeholders believed the introduction of a licensure program would curb the level of silicosis cases in the state,” said Jim Hieb, NSI chief executive officer/executive director. “As it is unclear if similar legislation will be introduced in the future, the industry will continue its work with Cal/OSHA on desired amendments to provide some regulatory relief to fabricators impacted by the emergency temporary standard (ETS). While the ETS is set to expire in December 2024, Cal/OSHA has proposed permanent silica standards with similar requirements as the ETS.”

To stay current on silica related topics, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/silica.