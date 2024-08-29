The Natural Stone Institute and International Surface Fabricators Association are proud to introduce two guidance documents for workplace silica exposure assessment assembled by the Yale School of Medicine. These documents are available in both English and Spanish and can be found on the NSI silica webpage.

Silicosis: Incurable but Preventable

There is no cure for silicosis. When an aggressive form of silicosis is present in the lungs, scarring progresses rapidly. There is no effective medication to halt the scarring. The only treatment for silicosis is prevention: avoiding exposure to respirable silica dust.

Employers can prevent silicosis and keep employees safe by providing the following:

Training

Air monitoring and adherence to air quality requirements

Engineering controls and housekeeping practices

Personal protective equipment (PPE)

Medical surveillance in compliance with OSHA regulations

Protecting employees from respirable crystalline silica and silicosis should be one of the most important objectives of every company in the hard-surface industry.



