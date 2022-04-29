OBERLIN, OH -- A new course focused on the requirements needed to certify to the Natural Stone Sustainability Standard is now available in the Natural Stone University. This video series provides step by step guidance to help quarriers and producers complete the process of certifying to the standard. Participants will receive an overview of the documentation required to achieve each of the 10 sections. They will be able to preview data collection templates and receive useful tips and examples for completing each section properly and efficiently.

The course covers the following sections of the Natural Stone Sustainability Standard:

Chemicals

Water

Land Reclamation & Adaptive Reuse

Site Management

Transportation

Corporate Governance

Human Health & Safety

Energy

Excess Process Materials & Waste

Innovation

The ultimate goal of this video series is to make it easier for companies to understand the requirements of certifying to the Natural Stone Sustainability Standard and help them prepare documentation for each step.

Ownership of the Natural Stone Sustainability Standard transferred to the Natural Stone Institute in 2021. Since then, the Standard has been updated to ensure continued relevance in the green building space. Companies ready to certify to the standard and design teams interested in learning more about the metrics of the standard and how to source sustainably produced natural stone for their projects are encouraged to visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/sustainability.

To access the new video series, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/sustainabilityguidance.