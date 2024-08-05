CINCINNATI, OH -- Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc. (“Louisville Tile”), one of America’s largest and longest-tenured distributors of ceramic tile and related products, announces the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art showroom and contractor pro shop located at 8856 Beckett Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45069. The modern facility, designed to inspire and serve the local design and construction community, will host a celebratory event on Thursday, August 22nd, from 3 to 7pm EST.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the celebration at 3pm EST, with local dignitaries and members of the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance in attendance. Throughout the event, guests will enjoy refreshments, networking opportunities and be able to preview the latest trends in tile. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to discover the latest industry innovations with engaging product demonstrations from a variety of vendors.

Designed to be a hub for creativity and collaboration, the 6,000-square-foot showroom showcases Louisville Tile’s extensive product line in a stunning and immersive setting. The showroom also features a dedicated contractor pro shop, stocked with a wide range of tools, supplies and installation products. Louisville Tile strives to be the leading distributor of tile installation products and sundry items for the professional tile installer. By offering technical expertise, superior customer service and a comprehensive product selection at competitive prices, the company aims to be the go-to resource for the industry.

“Our new location is more than just a place to see beautiful tile; it’s a dynamic hub for the design and construction community,” said Crosby Hall, chief administrative officer of Louisville Tile. “It’s a space where professionals can discover the latest trends, exchange ideas and find the perfect products to bring their visions to life. The pro shop ensures they have everything needed to execute those designs flawlessly.”

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to the Cincinnati community and surrounding areas,” added Tony Visco, branch manager. “This new showroom and contractor pro shop represent our commitment to providing exceptional service and support. We invite everyone to come experience the Louisville Tile difference firsthand.”

For more information about attending, please call the Ohio Office at (513) 206-7553.

Louisville Tile's vast network of over 100 vendors ensures a diverse selection of tile and related products for retailers within their Midwest service area.