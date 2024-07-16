CINCINNATI, OH -- Stonepeak, a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-tech porcelain solutions, announced its new partnership with Louisville Tile, awarding them distribution rights in the Cincinnati area. This strategic alliance marks a significant step in expanding Stonepeak’s market presence and enhancing service delivery to its valued commercial and residential customers in this region.

Louisville Tile, a company with a rich history spanning over 68 years, has built a stellar reputation for excellence in the flooring industry. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, Louisville Tile is the ideal partner to represent Stonepeak’s

distinguished line of eco-friendly, cutting-edge and high-quality porcelain products.

“We are delighted to name Louisville Tile as our distributor in the Cincinnati area,” said Hector Narvaez, executive vice president of Stonepeak. “The family ownership values and objectives align perfectly with Stonepeak’s core values of sustainability, innovation and excellence in quality. This partnership will not only strengthen our distribution network, but also ensure that our products reach customers with the highest standards of service.”

“Louisville Tile is excited to grow our partnership with Stonepeak into the Cincinnati market.” said Dub Newell, CEO of Louisville Tile. “Stonepeak will be a great complement to some of the longstanding brands that have made us a valued partner to so many in the flooring industry. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Crossville, TN, brings fashion-forward designs that typically have only been manufactured in Italy. Louisville Tile’s focus on high- quality products coupled with unparalleled service aligns very well with Stonepeak.”

Louisville Tile’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the local market make them uniquely positioned to help Stonepeak meet the growing demand for premium porcelain and ceramic tiles. The partnership is expected to bring numerous benefits to the Cincinnati area, including improved product availability, enhanced customer service and impeccable solutions for both residential and commercial projects. Customers can expect a wider range of products, quicker delivery times and exceptional support from Louisville Tile’s experienced team.