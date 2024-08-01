Dylan is inspired by metal and the instinctive nature of the elements. The delicate effect of combining gloss and satin, created by the enamel, enhances the dynamism and visual movement in the tile. Dylan is available in six colors in a 48x48, 36x36, 24x72, 24x48, 24x24 inches, and 12-inch x 24-inch format. Also offering a hexagonal mosaic, a unique 3-inch x12-inch brick format, two wallpaper effects and special pieces for steps and baseboards, Dylan is a complete collection for floor and wall applications. The expansive collection allows for the simultaneity of multiple styles, giving the environment a charisma that can be elegant and solemn or fluid and informal.

Visit www.nemotile.com for more information.