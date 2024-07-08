Inspired by the celestial elegance of the cosmos, Apollo, available from Nemo Tile + Stone, reimagines the classic appearance of the Ceppo di Gres stone, infusing it with an innovative and sophisticated twist. Its top-quality and versatile finishes adapt effortlessly to various surfaces, featuring synchronized reflections that blend harmoniously with any environment. Boasting four vibrant colors and eye-catching mosaics, Apollo sets a fresh benchmark for the fusion of natural beauty with design. The collection is available in four colors; 48 x48, 24 x 24, 24 x 48 inches, and 12- x 24-inch format, and two mosaics styles, tessera and triangles. It as an optimal tile selection for both commercial and residential settings.