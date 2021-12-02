NEW YORK, NY -- Nemo Tile + Stone, a New York City-based provider of top-performing surface materials, introduces Aurora to the market, a new porcelain floor and wall tile exclusively available in a versatile size: 2.4 x 14.5 inches. The collection consists of 11 inspired colors in a matte finish for an elegant suede effect: Polar, Cosmos, Atomic, Mercury, Fawn, Celestine, Meteor, Jasmine, Sapphire, Carbon and Solar Flare. Each color within the collection varies slightly and generates a compelling ombre effect, with 60 different ‘faces’ per color. Importantly, the collection offers designers an infinite number of color combinations or an avenue for designing with a twist on a monochromatic look.

“A truly unique addition to our portfolio, Aurora offers a rich look and provides endless possibilities for installation,” said Katie Michael-Battaglia, design director at Nemo Tile + Stone. “The variations within each colorway provide a captivating display of varying hues, whether installed in a uniform colorway or balanced with complementary colors. Aurora offers the capability to be creative when implementing the tiles into any space.”