Prodeso® Membrane System is an uncoupling and waterproofing system for problematic supports, terraces, balconies and horizontal surfaces of any size. Thanks to this system, it is possible not to realize the fractionation joints in the screed and, if they are present, not to install the joints on them during the laying of ceramics and natural stones. The three main advantages of the innovative system include: flexibility of installation, floor protection and warranty in and out of the house.







