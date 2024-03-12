The electric floor and wall heating Prodeso Heat Grip 5 System, new model designed, manufactured and patented by Progress Profiles, with better advantages in terms of tear resistance and compression, zero memory effect, an innovative system that allows to obtain in a short time and low cost a pleasantly warm and extremely comfortable environment.

The membrane can be installed using normal cement adhesives and thanks to its desolidarizing and waterproofing properties can be applied on cracked supports and still in the phase of hygrometric withdrawal. Thanks to the latest generation Wi-Fi thermostat, the system can also be programmed remotely to optimize comfort and reduce consumption while respecting the environment and in tune with the latest architectural and home automation trends. In addition, constant power electric heating cables ensure complete and guaranteed work.

Easy and quick to install in any environment, it has a thickness of only 5 mm and requires no maintenance. It is also available in self-adhesive version Prodeso Heat Grip 5 Stick System.

