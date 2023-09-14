Proleveling Wedge System is a leveling system with wedges, ensuring improved efficiency and ergonomics, and in compliance with regulations, thanks to its fins directly fixed to the base; a patented over-tile multi-thickness multispacer that can be reused for cross, T-shaped and linear laying - all in one product. Compared with traditional wedge systems, the rotation leveling system offers multiple advantages such as a considerably lower consumption of pieces, greater laying speed and no movement of tiles during laying.

