Forge a path where versatility meets style. The contemporary stone-look Forgehaus is a showcase of modern design, boasting dynamic graphics and rich variation. Large-format floor options command any space, while the 12- x 24-inch ripple wall tile and trapezoid mosaic create a geometric illusion for the curious creative. ColorBody porcelain floor and mosaic and glazed ceramic wall. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications. Proudly Made In The USA.
Forgehaus from Marazzi Launched in May