A collection full of cotto inspiration in warm and cool tones is available in a glazed porcelain 8- x 8- and 8-inch hexagon as well as the linear 2- x 9-inch brick. Three 4- x 4-inch decorative wall tiles are offered in an array of patterns, colors, and geometric designs — perfectly crafted for statement walls and backsplashes. Add a finishing touch with the glossy 1- x 6-inch mosaic, available in rich jewel tones for a complete cultural experience. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications. Proudly Made In The USA.

For more on this collection, please visit www.marazziusa.com.