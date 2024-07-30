Debonair Estate takes a sophisticated approach to the natural essence of wood. The ColorBody porcelain tile, available in an 8- x 48-inch plank and an ultra-modern 1- x 24--inch mosaic, was inspired by Nordic minimalist design. These wood-look tiles are crafted using RevealSync 3D, American Olean’s new glazing technology that synchronizes the wood graphic and the surface structure for a truly authentic design. Debonair Estate achieves the timeless style of natural hardwood without the upkeep. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop installations. Proudly Made In The USA. Available nationwide.
Discover the Debonair Estate Series