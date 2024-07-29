TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA – Space is still available to exhibit at the Stonetech Canada Expo, slated for October 22 to 24, 2024. This is the fourth edition of the annual exhibition, which will be held at the International Centre in Toronto. Showcase your cutting-edge innovations and connect with industry leaders at this premier event dedicated to the stone and hard surface industry. It will provide an opportunity for exhibitors to present their products and services to a targeted audience of professionals who are eager to discover the latest trends and technologies. Elevate your brand, expand your network and drive business growth by exhibiting at Stonetech Canada 2024. For more details, visit: https://www.stonetechcanada.com/?_sc=MjU2OTU2OCM0NTc3NQ%3D%3D.