TORONTO, CANADA – Kitchen+Bath Canada Expo (KBC) is scheduled for October 25 to 26, 2023 at the Toronto Congress Centre. The show offers the ideal platform to learn from industry professionals, network with qualified buyers and share market insights all under one roof.

KBC 2023 will bring together top manufacturers, buyers and designers from all over the world for two days of industry insight, innovation and inspiration. Located in the vibrant city of Toronto, Canada, this expo provides a unique opportunity to showcase products, expand your network and gain valuable market knowledge from three different industries.

With a diverse range of exhibitors and attendees, KBC 2023 is the perfect place to make new connections, build partnerships and gain a competitive edge in the kitchen and bath industry. For more information, visit: http://kbcexpo.com/index.html.