­TORONTO, CANADA – Kitchen + Bath Canada (KBC) 2022 is scheduled for October 26th to 28th in Toronto, Canada. The international exhibition will gather the highest quality of products and services making it an ideal destination for exhibitors and attendees to learn about the current industry trends and discover showcased products. KBC is expected to feature 250 domestic and international manufacturers and suppliers from countries such as Canada, the U.S., Italy, Spain, China, India and Turkey. An Early Bird special on registration is offered until June 3, 2022. For more information, visit: https://kbcexpo.com/book-your-space.html