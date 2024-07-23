BrickStaks® clay brick tiles offer traditional yet contemporary artistic designs for various environments both inside and out. From classic red brick-like tones to elegant whites and beyond, this collection features standard rectangle tiles and herringbone chevron-like patterns to help complement a variety of surfaces like fireplace surrounds, accent walls, patio floors and much more. Whether installed by a seasoned professional or avid DIYer, these clay mosaics offer a mesh backing for easy installation. Each brick tile in the BrickStaks® Collection requires little to no maintenance, making them perfect for residential and light commercial applications.

Colors Available: Alpine White Clay Brick, Alpine White Clay Brick Herringbone, Doverton Gray Clay Brick, Doverton Gray Clay Brick Herringbone, Noble Red Clay Brick, Noble Red Clay Brick Herringbone

www.msisurfaces.com