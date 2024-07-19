HERNDON, VA -- The Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) has released newly updated SRWall 5 Design Software -- the only resource for one-stop design of segmental retaining walls (SRWs). This is the first new release for the software in 15 years. The software performs engineering design calculations for SRW’s. The development of this software was a collaboration between the NCMA Foundation and Ensoltech.

Wall designers, geotechnical engineers, civil engineers and others who design SRW’s will benefit the most from CMHA’s SRWall 5 Software. This release is technically robust with the addition of updated features like easy-to-follow results, new utilization ratios, a more intuitive display, multi-section projects and includes a copy of CMHA’s Design Manual for Segmental Retaining Walls in the software.

“CMHA is excited about this new release,” said CEO and President Robert Thomas. “SRWall 5 will give the design community, engineers and others a competitive edge in the market by allowing users to see all wall sections in one project. The software also offsets surcharges, analyzes seismic loads as rectangular dynamic loads, offers variable deflection in seismic analysis, Internal Compound Stability (ICS) analysis and introduces the concept of utilization ratio to find the most efficient design.”