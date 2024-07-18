VERONA, ITALY -- Aesthetics, durability (and peace of mind) go hand in hand through innovation, thanks to Antolini® and its commitment to research. The goal, in this cutting-edge path, was to increase the strength of natural stones and weaken the prejudice that sees them as delicate and fragile: now kitchen countertops and bathroom surfaces are even more resistant and durable, for a simple and trouble-free everyday living.

Azerocare®Plus is a groundbreaking solution: it’s a specific and patented process conceived to offer protection against etching and staining caused by contact with acid-based, organic substances. Splashing lemons drops, spilling wine or vinegar, for example, will cause no more stress.

The process is active for surfaces in marble, onyx and soft quartzite in matte, leather and Lux® finishes and in travertine with matte finish.

The research process developed by Antolini® comprehended tests in cycles of 24 hours, for a full guarantee of its resistance; among its technical skills, it’s permanent, suitable for food contact, reflection free and gives a tactile feeling to the involved natural stones.

Marble, onyx, soft quartzite and travertine become also resistant to UV rays in indoor settings, removing the fear of light damage as well.

Among the process highlights, also the ability to enhance the characteristics of the natural stone surfaces: Azerocare®Plus, in fact, helps bringing the veining to life and gives no color alteration.

With Azerocare®Plus, maintenance also becomes easy: a nonabrasive washcloth and a mild natural soap will be all that is needed to clean the surfaces. No other products and no effort requested.

After years of research, Antolini® is now able to offer an innovative and permanent solution to simplify the everyday use of natural stones, preserving their beauty and increasing their durability. No more stress over natural stone with Azerocare®Plus, just the allure and the elegance of this timeless material.

www.antolini.com