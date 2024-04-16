LAS VEGAS, NV -- Antolini® and Bora, a manufacturer of innovative, premium built-in kitchen appliances with impressive design standards, launched a partnership at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) earlier this year. There were two countertops made of Antolini's Irish Green® marble, with a lether finish and AzerocarePlus® protection – the process developed to offer protection against etching and staining – on which Bora installed its innovative induction downdraft cooktops.



