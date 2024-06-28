CHICAGO, IL – The Geometric Collection by Walker Zanger has been honored with the 2024 Luxe Red Awards Reader’s Choice for tile and stone. This award is a testament to the collection’s outstanding design and quality, reaffirming Walker Zanger’s commitment to excellence in the industry. The ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at Marshall’s Landing at The Mart in Chicago, IL, where designers, brands and industry professionals gathered to celebrate the latest in residential design.