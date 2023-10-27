CROSSVILLE, TN -- The Crossville® Native Metal collection, one of its new carbon-neutral porcelain tile series, has been recognized with a Planet Positive Award. The Crossville Native Metal collection was recognized as the winner in the Surfaces, Tiles and Materials category.

Recognizing the most creative projects and products from around the world that benefit people and planet, Metropolis’s Planet Positive Awards are judged by four expert juries across product categories. The winners represent the highest achievements today in design that addresses climate change, ecosystem health, human health and equity.

“Metropolis has been a trusted resource for the architecture and design industry for more than 40 years, and we’re honored to be recognized with their prestigious Planet Positive Award. This award showcases the best-of-the-best in sustainability in interior design, and it reaffirms our continued commitment to achieving a greener future,” said Lindsey Waldrep, AHF’s vice president of Crossville® marketing.

Launched earlier this year, the Crossville Native Metal porcelain tile collection is an innovative series offering unique metallic visuals and textures in durable porcelain tile. In addition to the stunning visuals, the Crossville Native Metal collection is one of the first carbon-neutral tile collections offered under the Crossville brand.

Featuring porcelain tiles finished with multiple glaze techniques, talented artisans fuse materials into a product made for the generations. The Crossville Native Metal collection is offered in six tones with scalable field tiles for residential and commercial applications.

The Native Metal collection is one of the many steps AHF’s Crossville, TN, manufacturing facilities are consciously taking to reduce its environmental impact. Committed to making the entire product lifecycle carbon neutral from cradle to grave, AHF’s Crossville goes further than many other manufacturers. By taking into account the carbon footprint of tile from inception through demolition and destruction, the brand’s “cradle to grave” carbon credits do more for the environment.

AHF’s Crossville continues to be a leader in sustainability. From process improvements such as recycling programs and energy reduction initiatives to third-party verified reporting such as EPDs and HPDs, AHF’s Crossville offers customers one of the healthiest tile options with a focus on improving our built environment.