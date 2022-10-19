CLARKSVILLE, TN. -- MILE®stone, the distributed brand of Florim USA, introduced "Plaster 2.0," the industry’s first carbon-neutral porcelain tile collection to North America late last year. This innovative product was recently selected as a winner for Metropolis's 2022 Planet Positive Awards for the category of Surfaces, Tiles, Materials.

Planet Positive Awards recognizes worldwide projects and products that benefit both people and planet. Judged by a panel consisting of industry experts, the winners represent the highest achievements today in design that addresses climate change, ecosystem health, human health and equity.

MILE®stone is actively solidifying its standard as the ‘Sustainable Tile, Made in the USA’. Rodolfo Panisi, Florim USA's CEO states, "We are happy to earn such an award as a recognition of our contributions to climate action. We hope to be an inspiration to the tile and other industries, for conscious and positive impact on our planet and environment."

For more information on MILE®stone Tile, visit www.milestonetiles.com.