STOCKHOLM -- Husqvarna Group, a global leader in outdoor power products, has successfully halved its absolute CO2 emissions compared to the 2015 baseline year. A significant milestone achieved at the same time as the business's sales has increased by 47 percent.

Carbon is one of Husqvarna Group's three Sustainability targets, together with Circular and People, with a -35% CO2 reduction target by 2025. The carbon target is approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), reflecting the Group's commitment of doing its fair share to limit the global temperature rise by maximum 1.5° C. By the end of March 2024, Husqvarna Group's CO2 emissions were down by -51% across the whole value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3) since base year 2015. During the same period, net sales have increased 47% from SEK 36,2bn to SEK 53,3bn. Husqvarna Group's key efforts to reduce carbon emissions are as following:

Reducing emissions from product use

More than 90% of the Group's total emissions occur during customers' use of products. To be able to lead the industry in low-carbon solutions, a systematic approach for electrification is key. By 2026, the Group's ambition is to increase the share of electrified products sold to two-thirds. Since 2015 the share of electrified motor driven products has grown from 11% to 43%.

Reducing emissions from own operations

Lowering CO2 emissions through more efficient production, sourcing renewable electricity, driving electric vehicles, or by heating buildings with renewable energy sources.

Collaborating with suppliers

Apart from collaborating with strategic suppliers in CO2 reduction initiatives, suppliers are requested to report carbon reduction strategies, their work with science-based targets and measure and report CO2 emissions to the CDP (global disclosure system).

More efficient transportation

Transport is optimized through better logistics network, smarter packaging and improved supply and demand planning alongside an accelerating shift to sea and road from air cargo.

"Throughout the years we have invested in products and solutions fit for a low-carbon economy. Halving our CO2 emissions is thanks to bold and wise decisions that decreased our CO2 impact and created new business opportunities. The demand for our battery-driven products and especially robotic lawn mowers is constantly increasing, whilst CO2 emissions are going down", says Calle Medin, Head of Sustainability at Husqvarna Group.