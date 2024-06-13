ARLINGTON, VA -- The 2024 Flooring Sustainability Summit, set for July 17 to 18, 2024 in Washington, DC, will feature an expert-led panel discussion delving into the complexities of carbon emissions and advocating for a unified definition of embodied carbon. The panelists will explore crucial topics such as standardization, transparency, accountability and strategies for effective reduction. As leading authorities from government agencies, standards organizations and design specification, each panelist will provide valuable and actionable insights.

Alison Kinn Bennett, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Bennet co-founded two influential networks within EPA -- the Green Building Workgroup and the Sustainable Products Network, which bring together policy and technical staff to advance comprehensive, market-based approaches to further EPA’s mission. She currently leads implementation of EPA’s Inflation Reduction Act-funded Environmental Product Declaration Assistance and low embodied carbon materials labeling programs.

Maria Knake, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Knake leads NIST’s Low Carbon Cements and Concretes Consortium, an effort that brings together stakeholders to identify and address measurement and standards needs related to low carbon cements and concretes.

Walter Tersch, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)

As sustainability program manager of the Office of Architecture and Engineering, Tersch helps lead GSA’s efforts to reduce the embodied carbon impacts of purchased materials, including through new standards for Inflation Reduction Act projects.

Dorian Krausz (PE, LEED AP), Carbon Leadership Forum Rocky Mountain/Pathways

Krausz is the Founding Carbon Lead at Pathways, building an AI-powered platform for material manufacturers that automates real-time life cycle assessments (LCAs) and accelerates decarbonization insights. She co-chairs the Carbon Leadership Forum (CLF) Rocky Mountain Hub in Denver, CO, with a focus on embodied carbon policy and education.

Kathleen Lane, American Institute of Architects (AIA)

Lane serves as managing director of Climate Action & Design Excellence at The American Institute of Architects to advance AIA’s strategic priority for climate action through knowledge and practice resources and tools to transform the profession to achieve a zero-carbon, equitable, resilient, and healthy built environment.

Moderator: Amlan Mukherjee, WAP Sustainability

Having an extensive background in life cycle assessment for construction materials, Dr. Mukherjee served as a life cycle assessment specialist at the Federal Highways Administration (FHWA) supporting the Climate Challenge team. He also serves on the Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee for the General Services Administration.

In addition to keynotes and technical panel sessions, the 2024 Flooring Sustainability Summit will feature interactive workshops designed to increase dialogue across a broad group of flooring industry stakeholders with the common goal of advancing sustainable building practices. Registration for the event is open now, and program details can be found at: FlooringSummit.com.