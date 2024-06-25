AVALON, NJ -- Coast Tile, a family-owned marble and tile supplier in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, for nearly 60 years, announces its expansion into Cape May County with the grand opening of an all-new, stunning, 2,000-square-foot showroom, located at 3025 Dune Drive in Avalon, NJ.

The showroom is outfitted with a curated selection of the finest luxury tile, stone and marble, suitable for high-end home or building projects, displayed in a spectacular open-concept space. On display are exquisite samples from the best brands in tile, including Artistic Tile, Sonoma Tilemakers, Arto Brick, Stone Impressions, WOW ceramics, Jeffrey Court and many more.

“In our new Avalon showroom, we've curated and display over 2,500 top-tier products,” explained Head of Business Development Kyle Eisele. “Customers can experience the luxury of our surroundings firsthand, as they engage with our extensive samples. Our expert designers are on-hand to assist them in making the perfect selections for each project."

While everyone is invited to experience this one-of-a-kind showroom, Coast Tile’s Avalon location is specifically designed for builders, interior/exterior designers and architects for their home renovation and building projects -- from Ocean City to Cape May. Coast Tile’s expert design consultant staff will work with clients from start to finish to help them make their clients’ decorating dreams come true.

In addition, Coast Tile recently completed a makeover at the original showroom at 3168 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township. The renovations include an additional 450 square feet of display space, along with updated displays of tile, marble and more, on two floors of easier-to-navigate and explore spaces. The new showroom design now allows for double the selection of large-format porcelain options on the first floor; more product displays on the walls for visual ease of exploration; offers an increased open-concept floor plan for physical ease of exploration and inspiration; and has increased visibility for hardwood, luxury vinyl and specialty products housed on the second floor.

“Coast Tile's focus has always been to offer the best selection of tile, stone and flooring in the area, and matching that quality with unsurpassed service,” explained Eisele. “These latest renovations help showcase that unmatched selection and service in the most effective way possible. These new showroom spaces and the addition of new and expanded product lines, all displayed in new and stunning ambiances, offer the best shopping experience in the area.”