EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ – Coast Tile, a family owned marble and tile supplier for nearly 60 years, recently renovated its showroom at 3168 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township in late February, which included an additional 450 square feet of display space, along with brighter, more stunning displays of tile, marble and more on two floors of easier-to-navigate and explore spaces. The showroom features a host of top-quality stone and tile products, catering to designers, builders and homeowners seeking to make their decorating dreams come true.

“Coast Tile's focus has always been on offering the best selection of tile, stone and flooring in the area, and matching that quality with unsurpassed service,” said Head of Business Development Kyle Eisele. “Our latest renovations help showcase that unmatched selection and service in the most effective way possible. The additional showroom space and addition of new and expanded product lines, all displayed in a new layout and stunning ambiance, offers the best shopping experience in the area.”

The new showroom design now allows for double the selection of large-format porcelain options on the first floor; displays more products on the walls for visual ease of exploration; offers an increased open concept floor plan for physical ease of exploration and inspiration; and has increased visibility for hardwood, luxury vinyl and specialty products housed on the second floor, thanks to the expansion. New luxury stone and tile product lines include Sonoma Tilemakers, Jeffrey Court and Lunada Bay.

“Everyone has different styles and personalities when it comes to home design,” said Eisele. “That makes having a diverse product offering incredibly important. Almost as important is showcasing it properly. This renovation demonstrates our dedication to being the best in the industry by providing customer with a space where their decorating dreams can come true.”