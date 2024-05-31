FRANKLIN, NJ -- Alpha Professional Tools® is pleased to announce that we have hired Michael Poortinga to represent us in the Midwest territory effective May 6, 2024. He will serve Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Michael comes to Alpha® as a second-generation mason that has been involved with installations for over 20 years. He has experience working with various tools and techniques on residential and commercial projects with wall work and hardscapes. For the last few years, he has worked with natural stone and stone suppliers and with his previous sales management experience, Michael is a great addition to our sales force. Michael is looking forward to the opportunity of selling industry leading tools to the hardscape and stone industries.