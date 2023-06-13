FRANKLIN, NJ -- Alpha Professional Tools® is pleased to announce that we have hired Vince Landseadal to represent us in the West territory effective June 5, 2023. He will service California, Northern Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Vince is a native Californian who was a Navy diver repairing naval ships followed by relocating to Florida. After several years, he returned to California and has worked in the tooling/equipment field for several large manufacturers in related fields. He has over 15 years of territory management experience.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his grandchildren as well as fishing and boating.