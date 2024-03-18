FRANKLIN, NJ -- Alpha Professional Tools® is pleased to announce that we have hired Long Lai as the new marketing coordinator effective February 28th, 2024.

With over 17+ years of experience in trade-shows, events, planning, organizing, designing graphics, social media and digital marketing, Long is an expert at time management, collaborating with multiple departments and building win/win relationships with team members, customers, vendors and social media influencer's.

In his previous role, he managed all aspects of trade-shows, event planning and social media content for his previous company In addition, ordering all booth requirements, leading trade-show "set-up" and "tear-down" teams, booking hotels, staff registrations and all key logistics before and after shows while managing a warehouse storage facility in Las Vegas.

Long graduated from Cal Poly Pomona University in California. He met his wife the old fashion way, on MySpace, and together, they have a three year old son named Kobe. During his free time, he enjoys cooking, being a dad, camping and cheering for his favorite sports teams.

Please join us in welcoming Long to the Alpha® Family.