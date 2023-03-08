FRANKLIN, NJ -- Alpha Professional Tools® is pleased to announce that we have hired Kevin Smith as an Inside Sales Associate effective as of February 27, 2023. He will work together with our Customer Service Team and our Outside Sales Reps to provide maximum customer satisfaction. Kevin is bi-lingual, English/Spanish, and will be stationed in eastern Tennessee. Kevin Smith has been working in the Stone Industry just over two years. He had previously worked at one of the largest stone tooling distributors in the USA. He has a passion for the industry and its fast-moving advancements in technology. Kevin currently resides in Knoxville, TN, and loves getting out into the Smoky Mountains during his free time. He looks forward to being able to provide the highest level of service to our clients.

Kevin can reached at ksmith@alpha-tools.com.