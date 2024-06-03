The evolution of the Blessed collection maintains its aesthetic foundation unchanged. Now also available in a freestanding bathtub version, in elongated oval or rectangle, the range dedicated to the world of bathroom design by Christophe Pillet is characterized by the material contrast between the outer and inner surfaces, offered in two different types of marble. The result is an elegant antithesis, not only in color but also in the texture of the natural stone, with different veins and nuances meeting at the top edge, crafted to achieve a minimal and striking thickness. Bianco Carrara and Bianco del Re are the options dedicated to the internal silhouette of the tub, while the exterior can be customized in a wide range of marbles, travertines and semi-precious stones.

